LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The omicron variant is catching the nation’s attention, but doctors in Louisville say there's still a lot we don't know about it. “There’s really not a lot of information yet on if it's more transmissible than others,” Dr. Steve Hester, Norton Healthcare’s division president, said. “Is it more severe? What symptoms does it cause that are different? It’s really just that - saying it’s a variant that’s concerning and make folks aware that there are some things that need to be happening.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO