Thanksgiving dinner is likely to be more expensive this year thanks to inflation and supply chain issues, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual price survey. The total cost will be $53.31 for a traditional feast for 10 people, a 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90. The group cautioned that its shoppers were likely performing this survey before stores instituted pre-holiday discounts, so consumers may be able to fill their tables for less.

