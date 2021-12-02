ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Weather Will Be Cooler and Rainy By Sunday

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter unseasonably warm weather that has seen record high temperatures approached this week, we should get back to more December-like weather this weekend....

KIVI-TV

Colder and wetter weather is coming to the forecast this weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — 50-degree weather continues through Saturday. Saturday evening, showers sneak into the forecast. Snow will hit the mountains and creep into the valley as rain. A gusty breeze brings cold air Sunday, this all happens before a large storm on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet...
NAMPA, ID
wearegreenbay.com

Watching a rain/snow chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Midday there will be a few flurries and sprinkles to watch before mostly cloudy skies enter as the sun goes down. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight: Clouds decrease a little bit more resulting in partly cloudy skies....
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Weekend snow will snow down your plans

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH. Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows will fall to the teens and 20s with NW wind 5-10 MPH. This Weekend: Snow is likely with a heavy band of snow possible in northern ND. That’s where...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Here’s every snow forecast made for D.C. for the upcoming winter

Meteorological winter began Wednesday and many of us even saw our first flakes of snow earlier this week. But what about the weeks and months ahead? Will this winter deliver some serious snowfall? Or will it be like most of recent years, with rather underwhelming amounts?. We issued our winter...
ENVIRONMENT
Kentucky State
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
siouxlandproud.com

December 3rd PM: Cooler and breezy weekend plus snow chances next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for partly cloudy skies with a low in the middle 20s. Wind speeds will hover between 5 and 10 MPH from the north. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, but fairly comfortable for early December. The high temperature will remain above normal as we rise up into the middle 40s. The wind will push out of the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kjzz.org

Cooler weather, showers may soon be coming to Phoenix

Phoenix may soon be getting break from the 80-plus degree weather that it saw throughout most of November. That shift could start in just a few days, said meteorologist Isaac Smith with the National Weather Service. “We’ll see those warm temperatures continue through the weekend, but we’ll see those temperatures...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Heavy snow possible this weekend

Temperatures will warm to the upper-20s and lower-30s around the area Saturday. Expect a breeze out of the west with gusts into the 20s. Snow moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected with this winter storm. Parts of the Northland will see more than 6 inches of new snow with a few areas along the shorelines seeing even more. The snow is expected to come to an end Sunday night with cold temperatures to kick off next week's work week. Highs may stay in the single digits Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking a cooler start to the weekend, a few showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. EXTENDED: A cold front continues to work south overnight, leaving us with a northwest breeze and with clear skies we drop down to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Saturday still looks great, but we'll be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow as highs reach the low 50s. Another warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunch time and pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing us back to reality Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s, however a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, we warm back up into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Today’s high temperature of 70° was our warmest in Evansville in just over three weeks; the last time we saw the temperatures this warm was on the afternoon of November 10th. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 55° at 7 o’clock back down towards 51° around 10 PM. A weak passing cold front will shift or winds northward overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a temperature of 41° in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Weekend looks cloudy and rainy at times

TODAY: Afternoon temperatures will remain very warm. Mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers especially off to our north. Temperatures will remain warm through the afternoon hours. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH. […]
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: We're missing out of the snow this weekend!

A storm system building into the region for the weekend will spread snow across North Dakota, Northern Minnesota, and into the Great Lakes region. We're going to miss out on the snow with this one, as parts of northern Minnesota could pick up over 10" of accumulation, especially on the North Shore of Lake Superior. It's possible that we'll see some flurries or light snow showers Sunday night, but no impacts are expected. While we're missing out of the snow, we will be getting the wind and the cold late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for highs, and overnight lows may dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
kprl.com

North County Weather 12.03.2021

Mostly sunny today, but highs near 71. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 39. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 70 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 mph. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. But they’re...
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

Mild Trend Continues for Friday, Slightly Cooler For the Weekend

Early December? More like late-October! Yesterday’s high at the Rockford International Airport came to a whopping 56-degrees, landing 15° to 20° above our normal highs for this time of year. This mild stretch of weather does continue for Friday before cooler air moves in for the upcoming weekend.The day kicks off with a bit of cloud cover thanks to another weak disturbance sliding to the north of the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
corneliustoday.com

Weekend Weather in a word: Wonderful

Dec. 3. Today could be a record-breaker if we hit 76, last seen on this day in 1998, Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 71; Sunday, high near 60. Monday we get a chases of showers between 9 am and 3 pm, with a high near 68. Tuesday will feel like winter again, mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Tuesday night brings rain. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
KSNT

Much cooler weekend ahead

Winds will continue through the night as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. For the weekend, we cool down a bit more as our temperatures will stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Mainly dry and sunny weather throughout the weekend. The Chiefs game may be a bit cooler with temperatures only hanging out in the 40s so bundle up if you plan on heading out to Kansas City to watch them take on the Broncos!
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast

Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the...
ENVIRONMENT
thehendersonnews.com

Unsettled weekend weather

SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor images from Friday evening show weather disturbances forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend. One over Texas is expected to bring showers Friday night through Saturday morning. The next over the Pacific could bring a cold front with storms late Sunday night and early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

