After leaving everyone in the dark for weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks finally revealed the next steps for the injured Brook Lopez. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. It seemed inevitable that something like this could be on the horizon when the Bucks signed another center in DeMarcus Cousins to a deal earlier this week. No timetable has been given on a potential return for Lopez, but people close to the situation are reportedly not willing to rule out a comeback for the veteran this season.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO