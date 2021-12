There are many potential aftereffects to twin estrangement. In my professional and personal experiences, the most difficult to deal with is the pain of not having your twin as a companion you can consult with at a moment’s notice. Feeling like a misfit with your twin and in society because you can not get along peacefully is very disheartening. In most cases, estrangement leads to a serious loss of self-esteem because the stability of the twin relationship is changed and the security of the twin identity is challenged. Clearly, the difficulty of being a twin in a non-twin world can become even more difficult if you don't have your twin to fall back on when you feel out of place with the greater non-twin population. I have learned from my twin groups that finding twin soulmates who are not your twin but who have experienced estrangement can be very affirming and healing.

