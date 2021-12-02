ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Boost your golf game at home with Cyber Week savings on this indoor simulator

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With warm weather now many months away for millions of Americans and the sun setting so early, it can become increasingly difficult to find time for outdoor activities. If you live up north, that probably means a temporary end to those trips to the golf course, putting your progress at risk.

Golf fanatics can be found across the globe and common traits are widely shared among participants: the quest for a perfect swing and the search for time to practice. Don't risk showing up to spring tee times rusty and struggling in the rough. Impress your friends and yourself during future rounds by exploring everything offered from the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator.

This is the cost-effective way to finally conquer that course that gives you trouble, or explore new ones, at a fantastic value. For a limited time, Cyber Monday savings drop the cost of the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator to only $239.20 (reg. $399) with coupon code CMSAVE20.

Sure, you could spend thousands of dollars attempting to cut down on that score by hiring a personal instructor or paying course fees. But along with requiring hefty financial sacrifices, those efforts also restrict your progress to a particular time and place.

You can't beat the convenience here. Whether it's bad weather or a busy schedule, sometimes you just can't make it out to the golf course. Thanks to TruGolf, that's no longer an excuse to slack on your swing.

Featuring a state-of-the-art sensor and swing trainer, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else.

Play, practice, and perfect your swing through nearly 100 different courses and mini games. You'll love the 3D rendered version of world-famous golf courses as the sensor gathers meaningful data in real-time and the weighted swing trainer creates an authentic impact sensation.

Post-swing analysis and skills challenges are also part of a comprehensive package that is compatible with iOS and PC devices.

TruGolf carries a Facebook rating of 4.4 out of five stars and is ready to take your game to another level. Secure this Cyber Monday discount and snag your simulator for only $239.20 (reg. $399) with coupon code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

