The body of an elderly homeless man, Amado Camacho, was found in a Phoenix alley along 16th Street south of Thomas Road on the morning of April 8, 2009. “The most frustrating thing about this is Amado was in a wheelchair. He probably couldn’t defend himself,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “The fact that someone would beat him to death then try to set him on fire makes this a brutal crime.”

