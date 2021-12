We're joined forces once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to make sure kids in need in South Jersey have a gift to open on Christmas. We all need a little Christmas! The kind we may have taken for granted during the COVID-19 pandemic. With all they've been through the last year and a half, children need the constant that is the holiday season. And, communities continue to see more of their own struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO