Worst Cooks in America Season 24 adds a new twist to the competition

Discovery+ is rolling out two new specials, My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis and My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall, documenting the ideation, design and challenges as Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Carla Hall pursue building the kitchens of their dreams. In a home, the kitchen is a place where meals are crafted and served, and where family and friends come together. For premier chefs and prolific food media stars, achieving the perfect kitchen takes on a whole new meaning to meet the expectations and desires of those whose personal and professional lives center around cooking, whose careers have seen them in kitchens around the country and around the world, and for whom the kitchen must serve even more purposes including as a workplace and a production studio. In My Dream Kitchen, viewers can follow along every step of their respective journeys on the path to their ultimate dream kitchen, hearing directly from both Carla and Giada on their vision, their goals, and even their frustrations, as the road to completion zigs, zags and periodically gets extended due to delays beyond their control. My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis and My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall will both premiere Saturday, December 18 only on discovery+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO