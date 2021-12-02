ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver's newest tech travel unicorn readies itself for massive hiring with $65M Series B

By Nick Greenhalgh
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 1 day ago
The investment values the company at $1.3B,...

Denver Business Journal

After record growth, Crocs is moving to a new Denver headquarters — again

The Broomfield-based company has already outgrown the 450-person headquarters it moved into in mid-2020. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Denver Business Journal

These 8 Colorado entrepreneurs made Forbes' Under 30 list

Colorado’s next generation of business leaders appears to be thriving as Forbes has named eight local entrepreneurs to its annual Under 30 list. The 10th annual Forbes’ Under 30 list includes professional athletes and musicians, actors, founders and entrepreneurs from across industries, highlighting the young innovators moving the country forward.
Denver Business Journal

2021 Passenger Airlines Serving Denver International Airport

Information on The List was obtained from Denver International Airport reports and Denver Business Journal research. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. 1 Includes United Airlines, United International, United International Pre-clear, Air Wisconsin Airlines Corp., ExpressJet/United Express, GoJet Airlines, Republic/United Express, SkyWest Airlines/UAX International and Trans States Airlines/UAX.
Denver Business Journal

New social concept from Topgolf creators will anchor RiNo development

Denver was a target market for the rapidly expanding golf entertainment venue. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Denver Business Journal

Investors bought $1.7B in homes in Denver in Q3. Here's how that compares nationally.

Wall Street is buying up homes across the country. That's not news — but here's how the Denver area stacks up compared to other markets. Panel features leaders from the state’s technology sector to share key findings they’ve learned through their own companies & offer advice to future Colorado tech firms that aim to become the state's next unicorns. Panelists listed below.
Denver Business Journal

RiNo office building once meant to house WeWork sells for $72M

After several attempts at finding new tenants and being continually interrupted by Covid-19, the sellers are looking at different opportunities. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Denver Business Journal

Mountain West Credit Union Association CEO to retire

The longtime CEO led the regional organization in several innovation efforts. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
Denver Business Journal

Metroplex, a leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, announces its asset acquisition of managed services provider, Optimum Networking. Since 1995, Optimum has been focused on providing managed IT solutions, network security services, cloud computing and VoIP services to support growing businesses in the market and the Oil & Gas vertical. “We are very excited to have Optimum Networking joining the Meriplex team,” said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. “We are expanding our physical presence in Colorado to support clients locally, and with Optimum being well-established in the market for over 26 years along with their talented workforce, we will be able to accomplish our goal of being the top MSP/MSSP in the Colorado market.” Joe Turnbough, CEO of Optimum Networking adds, “By combining forces with a larger organization like Meriplex, we will be able to provide our clients with more robust managed technology solutions with 24×7 support, while still providing them the premium level of service they are accustomed to.” Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation to establish a local physical presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their growing organization. If you are interested in learning more about their M&A process, please reach out to them here. About Meriplex: Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on LinkedIn. About Optimum Networking: At Optimum Networking, our mission is to help SMB owners get the maximum return on investment from their IT spend, securing/protecting their critical business information and empowering them to focus on growing their core business. We can plug the gaps in your existing IT team, or affordably become your virtual team from technician to CIO. We offer comprehensive managed service options that reduce overall IT costs by providing on-going technical support.
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: Unique food hall opening in northwest Arvada; Tom Colicchio sandwiches coming to Denver

Plus, An Asian eatery takes over Fox Run Café for one night and Death & Co. opens a popup holiday bar. 2022 Who's Who in Agriculture (Nominations close January 10, 2022) CO ranks among the top 5 states for producing feedlot cattle, sheep, wheat, potatoes, sorghum & barley. Who's Who in Agriculture recognizes the movers & shakers whose position, knowledge & expertise help guide this $40-billion-a-year industry.
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

