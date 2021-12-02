ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

RiNo office building once meant to house WeWork sells for $72M

By Jensen Werley
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After several attempts at finding new tenants and being continually interrupted by Covid-19, the sellers are looking at different opportunities. ©...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Iconic San Antonio office building sells to out-of-state firm

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. One of San Antonio’s most-recognizable office buildings is under new ownership. An affiliate of Cleveland-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management tied to its Chicago office has acquired The Pyramid at 601 NW Loop 410...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wework#Rino
rebusinessonline.com

KBS Sells 99,552 SF Office Building in San Jose to Menlo Equities for $35M

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — KBS Real Estate Investment II has completed the disposition of 300 Holger Way, a Class A office building in San Jose. An affiliate of Menlo Equities acquired the property for $35 million. Constructed in 2000 and fully renovated in 2019, the three-story building features 99,552 square...
SAN JOSE, CA
montenews.com

Downtown former bank building sells on auction

Fragodt Auction & Real Estate LLC closed their online bids for the building that was Old National Bank's former location in downtown Montevideo Monday morning. The more than 26,000 square foot building was listed on a no reserve auction, and was "as is". An appraisal completed by Diversified Real Estate Services, Inc was attached to the auction's online listing, estimating the value of the property at $600,000 total, including $15,000 land value. The winning bid of the 211 bids made was for $75,500. Closing will be approximately 30 days from the end of the auction, and the purchaser has not yet been announced.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
therealdeal.com

Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M

In separate deals totaling $49.1 million, Tricera Capital and Brookwood Financial Partners picked up two Class A office buildings in Boca Raton. The transactions are the latest big ticket deals in the red hot office market in Palm Beach County. A team led by Douglas Mandel with Marcus & Millichap...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cincinnati Business Courier

IMC/Acabay buys Springdale office building

Listing brokers, firm: Jim Vondran, Keith Yearout, Doug Altemuehle and Darin Armbruster, Newmark. Description of property: A 138,000-square-foot class A suburban office building. Address: 25 Merchant St. Springdale, 45246. Behind the deal: The purchaser was attracted to the high-quality, well-maintained property and the strong credit behind the anchor tenant, CBTS....
CINCINNATI, OH
businessobserverfl.com

Office park sells for 14% over asking price

TAMPA — An office park in Tampa’s Carrollwood neighborhood has sold for $1.6 million, 14% higher than the original asking price. The 15,155-square-foot center on N. Dale Mabry Highway is 100% leased, according to Ciminelli Real Estate Services, which represented the seller. Ciminelli would not disclose the buyer. What makes...
TAMPA, FL
rew-online.com

Tech co. leases entire Bowery office building

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a long-term, full-building lease for Squire Technologies, Inc. at 216 Bowery, a new boutique office redevelopment. Squire, provider of a software platform designed for booking, payment and management of barbershops and salons, connecting barbers and stylists with customers in the United States, Canada and the U.K., will occupy a total of 10,129 s/f consisting of 2,055 s/f of ground floor retail space and 8,074 s/f of office space on floors two through five.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Widow Sells Her House: Tax Consequences?

After living in the house for over fifty years, Harry and Sally’s love for the home wasn’t the only thing that appreciated – so had the value! Sally’s realtor priced it at $750,000. It was time to paint not only the trim, but also time to trim the tax liability!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Denver Business Journal

Investors scooped up record $64B in homes nationally in Q3

The third quarter was investors' most prolific one on record, accounting for a full 18.2% of homes that sold across the U.S. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Selling Your House for Bitcoin

The housing market’s unfettered rise over the last year has been nothing but historic as homeowners have now realized over. $2.9 trillion in equity gains—but this rise has been overshadowed by an asset that has only existed since 2009: Bitcoin. Bitcoin, a universal cryptocurrency, can be used today to buy...
MARKETS
Denver Business Journal

Tami Door takes new position as CEO of development company

After 17 years in a hybrid government/private-sector role, Door says the new opportunity will allow her to "build cities on the private-sector side.”. Join us for a candid conversation with metro-area mayors in an unscripted panel discussion addressing the challenges and opportunities of the region’s explosive growth — including affordability, land-use regulation and quality of life.
BUSINESS
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
799
Followers
2K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy