RiNo office building once meant to house WeWork sells for $72M

Fragodt Auction & Real Estate LLC closed their online bids for the building that was Old National Bank's former location in downtown Montevideo Monday morning. The more than 26,000 square foot building was listed on a no reserve auction, and was "as is". An appraisal completed by Diversified Real Estate Services, Inc was attached to the auction's online listing, estimating the value of the property at $600,000 total, including $15,000 land value. The winning bid of the 211 bids made was for $75,500. Closing will be approximately 30 days from the end of the auction, and the purchaser has not yet been announced.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO