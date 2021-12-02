ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Cares sponsor Duquesne Light awards $112,000 to nonprofits

By WPXI.com News Staff
 1 day ago
11 Cares, Duquesne Light work with Light of Life Rescue Mission to provide Thanksgiving meals

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company has announced the latest grassroots nonprofit organizations to receive funds through its Community Impact Grants program.

The 22 organizations in Allegheny and Beaver counties will receive the funds to support efforts in public art; green spaces; community safety and energy efficiency; and connectivity and technology.

This is a list of the organizations that benefitted:

Duquesne Light is a sponsor of 11 Cares.

