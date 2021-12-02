11 Cares sponsor Duquesne Light awards $112,000 to nonprofits
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company has announced the latest grassroots nonprofit organizations to receive funds through its Community Impact Grants program.
The 22 organizations in Allegheny and Beaver counties will receive the funds to support efforts in public art; green spaces; community safety and energy efficiency; and connectivity and technology.
This is a list of the organizations that benefitted:
- Afro American Music Institute in support of the UHIMWE Alliance
- Beaver County Regional Council of Governments in support of the Genesis Collective
- Faith Restorations, Inc. (Families Matter Food Pantry)
- Fine Art Miracles, Inc.
- Hill District Consensus Group in support of the Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op
- Homewood Children’s Village in support of Kenny’s Homewood
- New Sun Rising in support of Brown Mamas
- Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light in support of Ballfield Farm
- Perfect Love, Inc.
- Reach Up, Inc. in support of the Swissvale Community Garden
- Steeltown (Pittsburgh Entertainment Project)
