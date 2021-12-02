Weekend Support Worker

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?

We are looking to recruit warm, flexible and motivated Weekend Support Workers to provide person centred support to people living at our bespoke development in Alcester, Warwickshire. This is a fresh approach to supporting people with learning disabilities in their own tenancies. This innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within. Some of the people we support may have additional complex physical or other health and social needs. No two days will be the same at this service in Alcester, Warwickshire as our residents love engaging in a range of exciting activities.

Your role will include:

  • Providing personal care, administering medication and helping with other domestic tasks such as cooking and cleaning,
  • Supporting the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support,
  • Work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life,
  • Encouraging service users to engage in a range of exciting social activities both within and outside their homes,
  • Full time or part time hours to be worked flexibly according to the needs of the service.

We are looking for candidates from all walks of life. No previous care experience is needed, just a passion for providing person-centred care and support and working in a bright, friendly environment! Full training is provided by our Creative Support Training Academy, as is the opportunity to work towards QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care.

This service in Alcester, Warwickshire has great public transport links with multiple bus stops nearby.

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves by an email.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.
  • Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff
  • Free employee support programme
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma
  • You will be paid on a weekly or monthly basis.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

