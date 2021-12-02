ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Calgary you’re invited to join us for a BOA

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever been on any of our bus trips to Calgary for a BOA extravaganza, you already know how much fun those roadies can be and how they’re always filled with playful shenanigans. Well, we’ve decided to do it again but this time we’re bringing a busload of Nation citizens...

oilersnation.com

oilersnation.com

Real Life Podcast Episode 333 – Oilers won and the Nation partied

A brand new week has arrived on our calendars and that means the gang from the Real Life Podcast is back with a brand new episode to help you get you through what’s left of your week. Today, the guys looked at the Nation viewing party that happened on Saturday, Oilers talk, and a whole lot more.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 20.0: Vegas, Baby! Part Deux (5pm MT, SNW)

It’s Saturday, we’re getting set for our first Nation Viewing Party in nearly two years, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for the second matchup of the season between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
oilersnation.com

How should Edmonton’s defensive pairs look at full-strength?

Over the past few games, Edmonton has faced numerous injuries to their defence corps. Darnell Nurse would be out for 2-3 weeks with a broken finger after blocking a shot against Winnipeg last Thursday. Slater Koekkoek was also injured in that same game. In addition, Duncan Keith left mid-way through the game against Dallas last Tuesday with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Person
Boa
oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

I’ve long admired Kris Russell of the Edmonton Oilers because he’s carved out an NHL career spanning 890 games by deciding he was willing to do the dirty work after it became obvious the skills that got him to The Show weren’t going to be enough to keep him there. A lot of players have been lost in that transition.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Seattle: Winning the West

There are many steps needed to win a Stanley Cup. There are too many to list, but in simplest terms it goes like this. Step one: Get in the playoffs. Step two: Beat two divisional foes. Step three: Defeat conference foe. Step four: Defeat other conference opponent. Pretty straight forward.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 22.0 Wrap Up: Too little too late for the Oilers as they fall 4-3 in Seattle

LEARN WHEN THE GAME STARTS! Final Score: 4-3 Kraken. When I looked at the schedule this week, I saw tonight’s game against the Kraken as another one that the Oilers should win more often than not. I don’t care that the defence is held together by tape and gum at this point, Seattle is terrible at the best of times and they were also coming into round two of the season series with both of their leading scorers on the shelf. Even so, the Oilers still couldn’t find a way to get going from the opening faceoff and found themselves down by a goal before the game was even a minute old. And while the power play was able to tie the game shortly after, I can’t even begin to express how frustrating it is to watch the Oilers continuously shoot themselves in the foot with an early goal against that forces them to chase. Not only that, the Oilers found themselves down by a goal for the second time when former friend, Adam Larsson, gave Seattle back the lead that they would carry into the intermission. The most frustrating part was that the boys weren’t playing poorly but that it seemed to take them a handful of shifts before they realized the game had started. Bah.
NHL

