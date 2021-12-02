Community Connector - Dundee area

Community Connector

Dundee and surrounding area

Contract: Fixed Term until 31st March 2022

21 Hours per week

Salary: £20,501 pro rata (£12,300 for 21 hour week) per annum

About the role

The British Red Cross has a fantastic opportunity for a motivated and proactive individual to join our team based in Dundee as a Community Connector.

As a Community Connector, you will be responsible for liaising with partnership agencies to support people by providing practical and emotional support to help them access relevant services. In doing so, they will support improved outcomes for service users, the community and the health and social care system. In this regard, you will need to familiarise yourself with a range of services already available in the area and have excellent networking skills.

You will engage face-to-face with service users to identify specific needs and appropriate interventions. You will ensure that the service is efficient, reliable, and delivered consistently within BRC guidelines and protocols using the Quality Standards Framework as a basis for assessment. You will provide guidance and support to the volunteers who will work alongside you within the service, communicating on a regular basis with them and ensure they complete relevant paperwork following a visit.

This role is a combination of office / home / community work. We anticipate you supporting service users who have been affected by the Covid19 pandemic. This role will support individuals to re-gain confidence, self-manage and reconnect to their community. We have a certain amount of flexibility with working days.hours, we'll discuss it further at interview.

About the team

The Independent Living (IL) & Crisis Response (CR) service (IL/CR) supports people in the space between hospital and home and responds to the needs of people in crisis following an emergency; maintaining an extensive network of external relationships across health, social care, and emergency services.

About the person

You know how to improve service quality for the benefit of users.

You are responsive and can react quickly to service requests and understand the importance of the support you are providing.

You are able to plan own workload, feel comfortable working remotely yet as part of a team.

IT literate.

You have a full driving licence (with 2 years driving experience) and access to your own vehicle.

You are professional. You can deal with queries in a diplomatic and confidential manner.

You are genuinely caring and understanding. You get satisfaction from helping vulnerable people.

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Closing date for application is 23.59 on Thursday 16th December 2021. Interviews will take place soon after via Zoom (we envisage interviews taking place early in the week commencing Monday 20th December).

Should you have any questions on this role please email us at quoting vacancy ID #3829

We offer a wide range of staff benefits; these include:

36 days holiday per annum (including Bank Holidays) pro rata for part time

Option to buy an extra 5 days annual leave

Up to 6% contributory pension

Flexible working policy

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we are there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination. Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of, age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate, and we want you to be able to bring your authentic self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross, we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation, and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated, and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes Enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

Follow us on Twitter @RedCrossJobsUK and on Linkedin - British Red Cross, to hear about our latest job vacancies.

Connecting human kindness with human crisis