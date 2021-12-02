ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Life Podcast Episode 334 – A whole lot of TikTok and a little bit of Edmonton Oilers

By Real Life Podcast
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Thursday has landed on our calendars and that means the gang from the Real Life Podcast is back with a brand new episode to help you get you through what’s left of your week. Today, the boys were talking about TikTok, the Oilers’ win over Pittsburgh,...

Oilers Injury Updates and Random Thoughts

The Edmonton Oilers continue to find ways to win despite a depleted defence corps. A dominating third period produced a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh and improved their record to 16-5. Edmonton woke up this morning leading the NHL in P% at .762, while sitting fourth in points and second in goals per game, with the NHL’s best power play, the third best penalty kill and the only undefeated team when scoring first (9-0).
NHL
Oilersnation Radio Episode 169 – The Oilers defence, Jake DeBrusk, and a Kraken preview

It’s Friday afternoon and that means a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio is here to help you finish off your week with an hour of all things Edmonton Oilers. On this week’s show, we looked at the Oilers’ defence holding together, Mikko Koskinen’s revenge tour, previewed tonight’s matchup against the Kraken, and a whole lot more.
NHL
GDB 22.0 Wrap Up: Too little too late for the Oilers as they fall 4-3 in Seattle

LEARN WHEN THE GAME STARTS! Final Score: 4-3 Kraken. When I looked at the schedule this week, I saw tonight’s game against the Kraken as another one that the Oilers should win more often than not. I don’t care that the defence is held together by tape and gum at this point, Seattle is terrible at the best of times and they were also coming into round two of the season series with both of their leading scorers on the shelf. Even so, the Oilers still couldn’t find a way to get going from the opening faceoff and found themselves down by a goal before the game was even a minute old. And while the power play was able to tie the game shortly after, I can’t even begin to express how frustrating it is to watch the Oilers continuously shoot themselves in the foot with an early goal against that forces them to chase. Not only that, the Oilers found themselves down by a goal for the second time when former friend, Adam Larsson, gave Seattle back the lead that they would carry into the intermission. The most frustrating part was that the boys weren’t playing poorly but that it seemed to take them a handful of shifts before they realized the game had started. Bah.
NHL
GDB 20.0: Vegas, Baby! Part Deux (5pm MT, SNW)

It’s Saturday, we’re getting set for our first Nation Viewing Party in nearly two years, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than here with you as we all get set for the second matchup of the season between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
The Buttonista Podcast: Chatty Cathy Can’t Answer All The Questions

Episode mother freaking 65 coming your way on the holy day, #ThankGodItsTuesday. This week, the Buttonista is EXCITED to officially launch some limited edition Buttonista merchandise for you to rep your favorite weekly podcast in the 518 and beyond. We’re talking about the one product she can’t live without, who in her family is putting her early bird reputation to shame, and of course taking some time to answer some (key word: some) of the questions from Instagram this week. THIS PART IS IMPORTANT – stay tuned for a MINI(ish) episode coming later this week to get to the rest. See you BEFORE next Tuesday!
TV & VIDEOS
GDB 20.0 Wrap Up: The Oilers escape Vegas with a 3-2 victory

Everyone is off having a good time at the Viewing Party and HERE I AM WRITING THE RECAP so please enjoy!. Edmonton was up 3-0 early in the second period and appeared to be in cruise control but the Golden Knights came to life and made things interesting in the second half of the game. Things got a little bit dicey in the third period but the Oilers managed to escape Vegas with a 3-2 victory.
NHL
The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 21 vs Pittsburgh

Caroline & Tyler are back with another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre Game Show! The duo goes live every single game day at 1 pm eastern and if you miss it, don’t worry because we got a link to the episode right here! Today, they got set for the Oiler’s return to home ice and the boys will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place tonight.
NHL
