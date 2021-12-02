Real Life Podcast Episode 334 – A whole lot of TikTok and a little bit of Edmonton Oilers

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.

