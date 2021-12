CHICAGO - Why a 16-year-old boy would allegedly gun down a promising art student in a parked car on the Southwest Side wasn’t made any clearer at his bond hearing Tuesday. Victor Caballero had no known connection to 18-year-old Azul De La Garza and neither did anyone else with him on Sept. 25 when he repeatedly shot De La Garza outside the family home in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO