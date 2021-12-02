ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Support is a non-profit organisation which provides high quality person-centred social care services for people with learning disabilities, mental health and other needs.

We have an exciting opportunity available for an Activity Support Worker to initiate, plan and provide enjoyable and stimulating group and one-to-one activities based on the needs, interests and preferences of older people living in our care services in Tower Hamlets. You will facilitate social inclusion and community links and to promote physical and mental wellbeing, confidence and independence.

You will have good written and verbal communication skills, the ability to facilitate and work with people in groups. Experience of working with people with a learning disability, dementia, mental health needs, autism and/or physical disabilities would be an advantage but it is not essential.

We are looking for enthusiastic, resourceful and energetic individuals who are motivated, hardworking and keen to join our friendly Tower Hamlets team. You will demonstrate key values that are essential for a role of this nature such as warmth, compassion and unconditional positive regard, along with the ability to work flexibly.

Our Activity Support Worker role requires the successful candidate to work 30 hours per week on a weekly rota that will include some evening and weekend working.

For informal enquiries please email Alina Kovacs – Senior Development Officer (Activities and Community Partnerships) on Alina.kovacs@creativesupport.org.uk or call on 07855 062 460.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

