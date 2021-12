As our community continues to battle the ongoing uncertainty brought forth by these recent years, it is now more important than ever to help out those in need. While the holidays are some of the most joyful times of the year for many, they also remain the most difficult for others. Santa Cruz METRO is hoping to make those hard times a little bit easier by partnering with local non-profit, Toys For Tots, to host METRO’s first “Stuff the Bus” donation site this holiday season.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO