Annual season of giving underway for 11 Cares sponsor Clearview Federal Credit Union

PITTSBURGH — On Giving Tuesday, 11 Cares Partner, Clearview Federal Credit Union began its annual season of giving.

Employees of Clearview, including VP of Digital Strategy and Marketing, Bill Snider, delivered a donation and gifts for the kids at Adoption Connection, PA.

Throughout the first two weeks of December, Clearview will be making deliveries to several charitable organizations throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The charities will receive a donation and items of need specific to their organization. Teams of Clearview employees took their time to shop for all of the gifts to be delivered.

