Elkins, WV

Elkins man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on drug-related gun charge

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 1 day ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man to five years in federal prison for a federal firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Joshua Raines

Joshua Raines, 38 of Elkins, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.” Raines admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol during a drug trafficking crime in August 2019.

Raines was also arrested in May 2019 , when Elkins Police found more than $1,500 in cash, Oxycodone pills, marijuana and a .22 Magnum revolver, during a traffic stop.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

More than 1k new cases, 17 additional deaths confirmed on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Dec. 3. On Thursday, it confirmed 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 298,659 (+1,244) total cases and 4,962 (+17) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
