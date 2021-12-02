Elkins man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on drug-related gun charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man to five years in federal prison for a federal firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Joshua Raines

Joshua Raines, 38 of Elkins, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.” Raines admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol during a drug trafficking crime in August 2019.

Raines was also arrested in May 2019 , when Elkins Police found more than $1,500 in cash, Oxycodone pills, marijuana and a .22 Magnum revolver, during a traffic stop.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

