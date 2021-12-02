ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth Ice Rink and Christmas Experience

By LaGrou
Frankenmuth Ice Rink review, pics, hours and info for the Zehnder Park Ice Rink in Downtown Frankenmuth. The rink is NEW for the 2021/2022 holiday Christmas Experience and winter season. You can check out all the fun happening this holiday season on the official Frankenmuth Christmas Experience website....

