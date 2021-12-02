Frankenmuth Ice Rink and Christmas Experience

Cranbrook Schools Summer Camps 2022 – Cranbrook Schools offers traditional day camps and specialty camps for kids of all ages on their beautiful Bloomfield Hills campus. For years, Cranbrook Schools Summer Camps have been a tradition of fun and learning for campers of all ages. Hosted across the beautiful, historic campus, the hands-on summer programs offer a true Cranbrook experience through multi-activity traditional camps, specialty camps in art, robotics, sports, STEM, theatre, writing, and sport camps in soccer, field hockey, ice hockey, and flag football. Camps operate up to eight weeks from age three through entering 12th grade. The camps are accredited by the American Camp Association and licensed through the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Lunches and snacks are included for most camps. Transportation Service, Extended Care, Swim Lessons, and a Monthly Payment Plan are available as options.

