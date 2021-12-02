Protagonist chooses candidate to advance into phase 2 in collaboration with Janssen

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced the selection of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on intervention of the Interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, under the Company's collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). In addition to the previously announced Phase 2 clinical study of PN-235 in psoriasis, new Phase 2 clinical studies of PN-235 in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are expected to commence in late 2022. Further development of PN-232 (JNJ-7510586) will be discontinued in favor of PN-235 based on its superior potency, and overall pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.

