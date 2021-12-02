ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protagonist chooses candidate to advance into phase 2 in collaboration with Janssen

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has selected PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate to advance into phase 2 under collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) division...

Seeking Alpha

Centessa Pharmaceuticals directors purchase shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA +1.6%) Director De Rubertis Francesco who is a 10% owner of the company purchased 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62 worth ~$1.2M on Nov.30. Also, Director Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) with 10% ownership acquired 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62. Quick look at ownership structure:. On Dec.1,...
Seeking Alpha

Atara Biotherapeutics announces inducement grants to new employees

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) granted 21,438 restricted stock units of Atara's common stock to seven newly hired employees and stock options to purchase 24,017 shares to four such newly hired employees. The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first...
Motley Fool

Could Moderna and AstraZeneca's mRNA Heart Failure Drug Candidate Be a Winner?

Moderna and AstraZeneca reported positive results from a phase 2 study of AZD-8601. The mRNA heart failure drug appears to be promising. However, the clinical development of AZD-8601 will likely take a long time. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) compete against each other in some markets with their respective COVID-19...
The Press

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces the Selection of Oral Peptide PN-235 into Phase 2 Clinical Development Program for Multiple Indications

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced the selection of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on intervention of the Interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, under the Company's collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). In addition to the previously announced Phase 2 clinical study of PN-235 in psoriasis, new Phase 2 clinical studies of PN-235 in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are expected to commence in late 2022. Further development of PN-232 (JNJ-7510586) will be discontinued in favor of PN-235 based on its superior potency, and overall pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.
Seeking Alpha

Molecular Partners forms alliance to advance acute myeloid leukemia candidate

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces a research collaboration with University of Bern, to advance the development of its wholly owned acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, MP0533, into the clinic. The collaboration aims to leverage MOLN's proprietary DARPin technology and the University of Bern group’s expertise in AML, and specifically in leukemic...
ophthalmologytimes.com

LayerBio granted patent for novel drug delivery platform

The novel sustained-release technology has potential to eliminate the need for eye drops after cataract surgery. LayerBio Inc. announced this week it has received a patent for its OcuRing drug delivery platform. According to Kenneth Mandell, MD, PhD, CEO and founder of LayerBio, the patent issuance marks a key milestone...
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Protagonist Pulls Plug On Phase 1 Asset, Xenon Aces Mid-Stage Epilepsy Study, Esperion Prices Offering

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Protagonist to Discontinue Development Of Early-Stage Inflammatory Diseases Drug And Focus On PN-235 Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) said it has selected PN-235 as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on...
Seeking Alpha

EMA validates Amicus' marketing applications for AT-GAA in Pompe disease

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces that the EMA validated the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) for AT-GAA, an investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase. Validation confirms the submission is accepted, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with Committee...
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
