What Came Along with the Stargate Release: Cosmos SDK v0.40+

By Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Stargate v0.40 release of the Cosmos SDK resulted from many teams working in collaboration for almost 10 months. This...

hackernoon.com

TechRadar

Microsoft is edging closer to making DNA storage a reality

Microsoft Research has found a way to read and write data faster in DNA format, bringing us closer to commercially available DNA storage. Until now, the viability of DNA as a data storage medium has been hampered greatly by how much could be synthesized, and how fast. But in a detailed article, Bichlien Nguyen and Karin Strauss of Microsoft Research set out a new method for writing synthetic DNA with a chip that is 1000x faster than before, allowing much higher write throughput and therefore lowering the cost associated with writing the content in the first place.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Google, Qualcomm partner on mobile AI, neural networking technologies

KONA, HAWAII: Google Cloud and Qualcomm have revealed a new partnership in the neural networking space. Announced at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit on Tuesday, the companies said that the collaboration will focus on the development of Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS), a managed service described by Google as search technology for generating, evaluating, and training model architectures for applications.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

DeepMind AI Used To Develop New Math Techniques

Sydney researcher Professor Geordie Williamson is working with colleagues at Oxford using DeepMind's artificial intelligence to develop fundamentally new techniques in mathematics. Professor Williamson is a globally recognised leader in representation theory, the branch of mathematics that explores higher dimensional space using linear algebra. “Working to prove or disprove longstanding...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Independent

Scientists make huge breakthrough to give AI mathematical capabilities never seen before

Artificial intelligence has been given new capabilities never seen before, computer scientists have claimed.Researchers were able to use AI to help prove and suggest new complex mathematical theorems.Scientists hailed the breakthrough as a major step towards giving major new capabilities to such systems.“Problems in mathematics are widely regarded as some of the most intellectually challenging problems out there,” said Geordie Williamson, a mathematician who was a co-author on a new paper describing the breakthrough.“While mathematicians have used machine learning to assist in the analysis of complex data sets, this is the first time we have used computers to help...
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft's New Molecular Controller Makes DNA Writing 1,000 Times Faster

Microsoft Research developed a new method that allows it to read and write much faster in DNA format, a blog post from the computing giant reveals. DNA storage has gained increased traction in recent years as it is a system that will not become antiquated like the floppy discs and CDs of decades past — each of us, after all, is a living representation of the data capacity and computational potential of DNA computing.
SOFTWARE
thecryptoupdates.com

What Is Cosmos Crypto? How To Buy an ATOM At ZebPay?

If you are a seasoned crypto investor or even a newbie, you would have definitely come across ‘Cosmos’ or ‘ATOM’. Have you, like many, been wondering about what Cosmos Crypto is? Then, this is the right place to get your basics right and understand what the hullabaloo is all about. Read on:
MARKETS
windowsreport.com

Windows App SDK to revolutionize building apps on Windows 11

If you spend your time developing all sorts of desktop apps, check this out. Windows App SDK isn't replacing Windows SDK, .NET, Win32 with C++. This package is for Windows 11 but can be downgraded to Windows 10 v1809. Windows App SDK is now on the Stable, Preview, and Experimental...
SOFTWARE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Fold App, Niantic To Launch New AR Bitcoin Earning Experience

Fold will offer a new AR bitcoin-seeking experience to its users in a partnership with Pokémon Go maker Niantic. Fold users will be able to search for and collect real bitcoin prizes around them. The AR experience will be progressively enabled in the Fold app, and users can sign up...
EDUCATION
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Announces Breakthrough in DNA Storage Technology

Data is a resource, and the world is running out. We are consuming more data than we have the capacity to store it, at least we are heading that way. With over 2.5 million GBs of data generated each day and our need for data only going to increase, a solution is needed. That’s why Microsoft’s interest in using DNA as a data storage solution is intriguing.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VREX Launches World’s First Point Cloud Support for BIM Collaboration in Virtual Reality

VREX, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) collaboration software, announced its release of the world’s first direct Point Cloud support for BIM collaboration in VR. This update, powered by VREX’s proprietary technology, drives better insight during BIM coordination to avoid rework and design errors. Combining BIM models with point cloud scans makes it easy to perform visual inspections and understand the current status of any construction project.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Create an End-to-end Machine Learning Workflow

The goal here is to give you an understanding of how the machine learning pipeline works, and how data pre-processing, different machine learning techniques, and project management are all intertwined. The sole purpose of any reliable and efficient ML workflow is to automate the whole pipeline. This way we don't need to worry about time-consuming manual work that usually takes up most of our time when dealing with big datasets. With this approach, we only need to focus on the big picture and not on all these tiny pieces.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Decoding the Biggest Blockchain Hacks and Blockchain Cybersecurity with Yotam Dar

Cybersecurity expert Yotam Dar is a blockchain cybersecurity expert. Dar: Hackers are attracted to blockchains because fraudulent transactions cannot be undone, as they can in the old banking system. Hackers broke into Poly Network, a decentralized finance industry, stealing $600 million in cryptocurrencies, making it the largest heist in the industry. Dar says the most vulnerable to cyber security threats are easily easily the protocols protocols are easily the most easily-vulnerable to cyber threats. He says the majority of the breaches are caused by poor security tactics.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Microservices Communication with the use of Apache Kafka

The scalability, efficiency, and competitiveness of the product are determined by the strategy used. Microservices are a comparatively modern form of software system structure. The microservices design focuses on categorizing potentially huge and unwieldy programs. Every microservice is meant to solve a certain feature and function of an application, such as logging, data search, etc. Several of these microservices work together to produce a single efficient application. Using Apache Kafka for Microservices Communication is a considerably different choice since it is a message broker. So learn here how to set up communication between microservices with Apache Kafka.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Moledao Web 3.0 Hackathon in the Metaverse: Over $100,000 Prize Pool!

The Web3.0 Hackathon aims to be a platform that empowers developers to create projects that are innovative, user-friendly and applicable in real-life. Over $100,000 prize pool. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure. The event is supported by Bybit, BitDAO, Web3 Collective and Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, which includes established organizations like EthSign, Mask, Torus, Biconomy, Polygon, PingCAP and Alchemy Pay.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server

A model server is a web server that hosts the deep learning model and allows it to be accessed over standard network protocols. The model server can be accessed across devices as long as they are connected via a common network. In this writeup, we will explore a part of a deployment that deals with hosting the deep learning model to make it available across the web for inference, known as model servers. In this example, we will be dealing with images: REST API request-response and gRPC API. We will first learn how to build our own, and then explore the Triton Inference Server (by Nvidia).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
cryptoslate.com

Catching up on the Cosmos ecosystem with Tendermint CEO Peng Zhong

CryptoSlate recently had the opportunity to chat with Peng Zhong, the CEO of Tendermint. With a background in interaction design and front-end engineering, he focuses on guiding blockchain technology across the chasm to the mainstream. Blockchain, or programmable money, is an incredible breakthrough that will insert itself into every aspect of our day-to-day lives, with far-reaching implications in security and privacy.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea

Python is the only programming language that offers an extensive range of various Python frameworks to build digital applications. Django is built to deliver high performance and offers faster development with high efficiency. Django developers prefer working on this framework because of the various high-end features it offers such as high security, excellent scalability, and more. Flask was essentially built as an alternative to Django to make it more flexible. Both frameworks have their perks and limitations and are suitable for building different types of applications. This blog will help you gain insights into both Django and Flask web development procedures.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

756
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

