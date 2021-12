The SES boys basketball team fell 53-44 to the defending state champion Hesston Swathers on Friday night, falling to 0-1 on the young season. The Trojans came flying out of the gates, knocking down three straight triples and taking an early 13-point lead, but a dismal four-point second quarter allowed the Swathers to climb back in and stay ahead for the rest of the game.”

SALINA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO