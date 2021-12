Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. We had a low key but peaceful long weekend. It was certainly great to have all the kids home from college and spend some real time together. While we were all certainly thankful for all the positive things in our lives, we did all collectively lament the fact that we still haven't made our way back to Walt Disney World. This is the longest stretch for me personally. I haven't been on Disney property since October of 2019! Two years is a long, long time to be away especially when we were yearly visitors for so long.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO