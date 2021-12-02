T-Bird men's basketball drops 62-56 decision at Seward County

LEXINGTON, K.Y. – The Westminster men's basketball team lost, 75-70, on the road against Transylvania in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Westminster (3-1) gained the early advantage in the first half (13-8) after a three-pointer from senior Anthony Ritter (North Lima, OH / South Range). The Titans extended their lead to nine (19-8) as sophomore Reese Leone (Beloit, OH / West Branch) found the bottom of the net on a mid-range jumper with 11:08 left in the first. Transylvania (2-1) fought back to tie the game at 21 with 7:38 to play in the first. In the last 7 minutes and 18 seconds of the first half, there were five lead changes as neither team could pull ahead. The Pioneers led 37-33 at intermission.

