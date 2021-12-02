ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

T-Bird men's basketball drops 62-56 decision at Seward County

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LIBERAL - A tale of two halves on Wednesday night would see the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team shoot 56 percent from the field and score 41 points in the first half before being held to just four field goals and 15 points in the second half to fall...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
The Post and Courier

Crowd scuffle ends Jaguars/War Eagles game with 5 seconds left

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office officers, along with game officials ended the first installment of the Kingstree/C.E. Murray basketball game with less than five seconds left after an incident broke out in the crowd. With the Jaguars holding a six-point lead, fans starting moving towards the exits. Eventually, fans and players...
KINGSTREE, SC
usdtoreros.com

Men’s Basketball Drops Non-Conference Contest at Fresno State, 63-43

FRESNO, CA – Led by three players in double figures, Fresno State (6-1) defeated the San Diego men's basketball team (4-5) on Wednesday, 63-43. Earning his first start of the season, redshirt senior center Vladimir Pinchuk led the Toreros with 11 points on 4-of-5 from the floor. Redshirt senior Joey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberal, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Seward County, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
County
Seward County, KS
Liberal, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas College Basketball
247Sports

North Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest Men's Basketball Highlights

North Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons took care of business at home on Saturday with a 87-63 win over North Carolina A&T. The Deacs were hot in the first half as Alondes Williams and Isaiah Mucius combined for 33 first-half points and Wake took a 50-31 lead into the break. Williams led all scorers as he finished with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Daivien Williamson scored 18 points with 4 steals and 2 assists in the win. Wake made 16 three-pointers as a team, the most they've connected on in a game since 2016.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Hutch Community College downs T-Bird men 86-81

CONCORDIA - Taking on a ranked opponent for the first time this season, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would see missed opportunities and unforced errors prove costly as part of an 86-81 home loss to No. 9-ranked Hutchinson Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Suffering...
CONCORDIA, KS
Times Daily

UNA men's basketball drops second game of ASUN/MAAC Challenge to Iona

The North Alabama men’s basketball team’s final game of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge wasn’t as close as its first, but end result was the same. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Men’s Basketball: Titans Drop Road Contest to Transylvania

LEXINGTON, K.Y. – The Westminster men's basketball team lost, 75-70, on the road against Transylvania in a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Westminster (3-1) gained the early advantage in the first half (13-8) after a three-pointer from senior Anthony Ritter (North Lima, OH / South Range). The Titans extended their lead to nine (19-8) as sophomore Reese Leone (Beloit, OH / West Branch) found the bottom of the net on a mid-range jumper with 11:08 left in the first. Transylvania (2-1) fought back to tie the game at 21 with 7:38 to play in the first. In the last 7 minutes and 18 seconds of the first half, there were five lead changes as neither team could pull ahead. The Pioneers led 37-33 at intermission.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Graham
hammerandrails.com

Women’s Basketball: Purdue 62, Dayton 78.

After a 3-0 start to the season, Purdue women’s basketball has suffered their first setback of the season as they fall to the Dayton Flyers, 78-62. Coming into the year, it was known that this team would be a work in progress. Even with the wins coming to begin the season, there is still a lot this team needs to work on before conference play rolls around. Those weaknesses most definitely showed this evening with a poor shooting night that bled into a subpar defensive performance as well.
greenbayphoenix.com

Men's Basketball Drops Final Game of Jersey Mike's Classic to Weber State

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -The Green Bay men's basketball team wrapped up their trip to the Jersey Mike's Classic on Sunday, falling to Weber State 68-58. The Phoenix (0-5) had three players score in double figures, led by Emmanuel Ansong, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. Cade Meyer added 11 points and Japannah Kellogg III chipped in as well with 10 points and seven rebounds.
GREEN BAY, WI
State Hornet

Sac State men’s basketball suffers disappointing 71-56 loss against UC San Diego

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team did everything they needed Saturday night at the Hornets Nest to stop UC San Diego at what they do best, shooting the three ball. Coming into this game, the Tritons made nearly half of all the three point field goals they took this season, and the Hornets forced them to go 18%. Yet, UC San Diego dominated Sac State in every other statistical category while handing the Hornets a substantial 71-56 loss.
SACRAMENTO, CA
dyc.edu

Men's Basketball Drops Home Game to No. 15 Mercyhurst

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The D'Youville men's basketball team hung with No. 15 Mercyhurst for the opening 15 minutes before the Lakers pulled away for a 104-56 win on Saturday afternoon. Mercyhurst (4-0) led 10-5 early before D'Youville (1-3) got a 3-point play from Mason Putnam and a Rod Johnson dunk...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Reclaim#Saints#The T Birds#Sccc
Buffalo State Athletics

Men’s basketball drops overtime heartbreaker to Ohio Northern, 90-88

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team could not find the game-winner at the end of regulation, and Ohio Northern made the plays it needed in overtime as the Bengals dropped the 2021-22 home opener to the Polar Bears Friday night. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Ohio Northern –...
BUFFALO, NY
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M men's basketball team drops opener of Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team was feeling a Las Vegas hot streak to begin its stay at the Maui Invitational while jumping out to a 16-point lead over Wisconsin midway through the first quarter. However, as the Aggies learned quickly, luck can turn in the blink...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Crescent-News

Men's basketball: Jordan's 31 not enough as DC drops third straight

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Despite a 31-point outburst from senior standout Marell Jordan, a 20-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome for the Defiance College men’s basketball team on Saturday as the Jackets dropped their third straight game in a 76-70 setback at Kent State-Tuscarawas. Jordan racked up a team-best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
mustangnews.net

Men’s basketball drops fourth straight in overtime to Nicholls State, 75-72

Cal Poly men’s basketball narrowly fell in a 75-72 overtime loss to Nicholls State on Monday, Nov. 22 in the SoCal Challenge Sand Bracket opener inside JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, Ca. The Mustangs (1-4) led by 11 points in the second half before the Colonels (4-2) ultimately came...
KGW

Oregon men's basketball loses to St. Mary's 62-50 at Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS — Dan Fotu scored 16 points and Saint Mary's defeated Oregon 62-50 in a semifinal of the Maui Invitational. "Bad turnovers,” said head coach Dana Altman. “Bad ball movement on the offensive end. We just didn't make plays for each other. The ball is getting stuck, we are really having a difficult time getting it moving."
OREGON STATE
Trentonian

TCNJ men’s basketball drops feisty NJAC opener to Rowan

EWING – Rowan is a team that loves to push the ball, apply pressure and make sure it doesn’t stand in one place too long. The College of New Jersey stayed up with the torrid pace for most of the game before seeing Rowan score the final eight points of the game to down TCNJ 85-77 on Tuesday night in Packer Hall in the New Jersey Athletic Conference season opener for both teams.
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy