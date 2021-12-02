Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 season tickets are now on sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s crazy to think about, but baseball season is going to be here before you know it, and plenty of Richmonders will be making plans to walk through the “Squirrely” gates at The Diamond for Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball.

The Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that those interested in purchasing a full season or partial season ticket plan for the 2022 season can do so now.

“We could not be more excited about the plans we have to make the 2022 campaign, one for the memory-making record books,” Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a statement provided to 8News.

Full season tickets begin at $700 and gets you entry to all 69 Squirrels home games this season, as well as perks like discounted parking passes, a refillable souvenir mug and 20% off at the team’s merchandise store.

If a full season plan is not in your budget or doesn’t pique your interests, the team is offering plenty of other multi-game ticket options as well including its Great 8 membership. This booklet of eight undated ticket vouchers starts at $70.

Just in time for the holidays, the Flying Squirrels are offering a holiday package which consists of a Great 8 book plus a Nutzy Nutcracker t-shirt.

The 2022 Richmond Flying Squirrels season begins April 8. The Squirrels take the field at The Diamond in Richmond on April 12. For more information on tickets, visit squirrelsbaseball.com.

