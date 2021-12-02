ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2022 season tickets are now on sale

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HRxh_0dCa3n5100

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s crazy to think about, but baseball season is going to be here before you know it, and plenty of Richmonders will be making plans to walk through the “Squirrely” gates at The Diamond for Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball.

The Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that those interested in purchasing a full season or partial season ticket plan for the 2022 season can do so now.

“We could not be more excited about the plans we have to make the 2022 campaign, one for the memory-making record books,” Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a statement provided to 8News.

Full season tickets begin at $700 and gets you entry to all 69 Squirrels home games this season, as well as perks like discounted parking passes, a refillable souvenir mug and 20% off at the team’s merchandise store.

If a full season plan is not in your budget or doesn’t pique your interests, the team is offering plenty of other multi-game ticket options as well including its Great 8 membership. This booklet of eight undated ticket vouchers starts at $70.

Just in time for the holidays, the Flying Squirrels are offering a holiday package which consists of a Great 8 book plus a Nutzy Nutcracker t-shirt.

The 2022 Richmond Flying Squirrels season begins April 8. The Squirrels take the field at The Diamond in Richmond on April 12. For more information on tickets, visit squirrelsbaseball.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Tickets for Twins Spring Training Now On-Sale

FORT MYERS, FL (KDLM/KBRF) — Tickets for Minnesota Twins’ spring training games in Fort Myers, Florida are now on sale. The Twins are planning for full capacity at Hammond Stadium in 2022. There are a total of 33 games this spring starting with the exhibition home opener February 25th against...
MLB
floridanationalnews.com

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition Tickets On-Sale Now!

The Miss America Organization is thrilled to announce tickets to the 100th Anniversary Competition are now available for purchase! The competition will be held Sunday, December 12th through Thursday, December 16th at the beautiful Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The finals on December 16th, 2021 will take place in the award-winning 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Flying Squirrels#Season Ticket#Souvenir#The San Francisco Giants#The Flying Squirrels#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Today is Cardinals Red Friday and it kicks off season-ticket sales

ST. LOUIS – The sights and sounds of baseball will be back at Busch Stadium before you know it and Friday is a special day for Cardinals Nation. Cardinals director of ticket sales and retention Rob Fasoldt explained what all is planned for what they’re calling Red Friday. This is the kickoff to the St. Louis Cardinals season-ticket sales season.
MLB
OutThere Colorado

Denver's 'Zoo Lights' tickets on sale now

The winter holiday season is back at the Denver Zoo, with tickets for the annual "Zoo Lights" celebration opening to the public on Monday. For more than a month, the zoo will be transformed nightly into a glowing holiday display, featuring more than 2 million LED lights spread over 80 acres. This year will also feature a new crop of light installations, according to the zoo.
DENVER, CO
kadn.com

Tickets On Sale Now for 'The Nutcracker'

LAFAYETTE, La. - Shannon Heath , Artistic Director of the Lafayette Ballet, joined News15 t Noon to discuss 'The Nutcracker'. The Acadiana holiday tradition takes the stage on December 11th and 12th. Tickets are on sale now! Click here to buy your tickets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lascrucesbulletin.com

Mesilla Valley Chorale holiday concert is Dec. 12; tickets now on sale

Mesilla Valley Chorale (MVC) is welcoming its new director, Carol Nike, and returning accompanist Ginny May, as it continues the popular performances the chorale began in May 1972 after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. The chorale returned to in-person rehearsals Sept. 27. MVC will perform “Carols Old and New,” a Christmas/holiday...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KISS 104.1

Binghamton on Tap is Back + Tickets are On Sale Now

Binghamton on Tap is back for its 7th year on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and we can’t be more excited. Get your tickets now before it sells out. This is the only time we discount tickets this low!. Binghamton on Tap will feature over 50 vendors pouring over 100 beers,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
secretlosangeles.com

Tickets To LA’s One-Of-A-Kind Lit Hanukkah Family Experience Are Now On Sale

This fun-packed Lit Hanukkah family experience is coming to LA this season – and tickets are now on sale!. ‘Tis the season and whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah or not, this family friendly immersive experience is for all ages! Lit Hanukkah is bringing awesome live performances, beautiful projection mapping, cookie decorating experience, food and cocktails to the historic Vibiana located at 214 South Main Street in Downtown LA from November 28 till December 6.
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

Lootpress Fall Sports Banquet tickets on sale now

Tickets for the first annual Lootpress Fall Sports Banquet are on sale now. The Banquet will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and include the choice of steak or a stuffed chicken dinner. At the banquet all 12...
SOCCER
zumic.com

G. Love and The Juice Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

G. Love has announced 2022 tour dates with a new band he's calling "The Juice." At this time, 50+ performances are scheduled. The newly planned shows are set from January into March, making stops at intimate venues across North America. The tour is in conjunction with G. Love's 2020 album...
ROCK MUSIC
Crossville Chronicle

Tickets on sale now for Lucas & Friends

The historic Palace Theatre will be the popular place to be for the evening on Saturday, Dec.18. The 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Show will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The show is filled with comedy, Christmas favorites, dancing to some unusual Christmas songs, snowmen with real snow, “reindeer” lots of treats and door prizes, and the “Reason for the Season”
CROSSVILLE, TN
troytrojans.com

Troy Athletics Announces Cyber Monday Basketball Ticket Sale

TROY, Ala. – Troy Athletics is tapping into the Cyber Monday frenzy by offering buy one, get one free courtside tickets for any of the remaining men's and women's basketball home games and a Holiday Hoops Special on general admission tickets. Troy fans can purchase buy one, get one free...
TROY, AL
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy