ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Pickett leads Pitt vs. Wake Forest in ACC title clash

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPcsH_0dCa31zW00
1 of 4

No. 17 Pittsburgh (10-2, 7-1 ACC, No. 17 CFP) vs No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1, No. 18), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (ABC), at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Line: Pitt by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Pitt leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Atlantic Coast Conference championship and the honor of officially ending Clemson’s dominant six-year run as champs. The Tigers represented the ACC in the College Football Playoffs for six straight years, but this year’s ACC champion won’t be headed to the playoffs. However, the winner of this game will be attending a more prestigious bowl game than the loser.

KEY MATCHUP

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett vs. Wake Forest’s secondary: Pickett threw for 40 touchdown passes this season, breaking Dan Marino’s school record of 37. That leaves him one shy of the ACC record set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, which was established over the course of a 15-game season in 2016. Pickett has thrown 79 career TD passes, tied with Marino for the most in school history. He faces a Wake Forest secondary that has been suspect as the season has gone along.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pitt: WR Jordan Addison is producing at an All-America level. A Biletnikoff Award finalist, Addison leads the country with 17 touchdown catches. That is the most by a Pitt player since 2003 when Larry Fitzgerald had a school-record 22.

Wake Forest: QB Sam Hartman threw for 3,711 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Hartman may be listed as a sophomore, but he’s more experienced than you might think having already played in four different seasons for the Demon Deacons.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest is 1-0 in the championship game, beating Georgia Tech 9-6 in a defensive struggle in 2006. ... Pitt previously played in the title game in 2018, losing to eventual College Football Playoff champion Clemson 42-10. ... Pitt won the only other matchup between the teams 34-13 in 2018. ... Since 2015, coach Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to 36 victories in ACC play, the third-highest win total during that span. Only Clemson (52) and Miami (37) have won more. ... After starting the season 9-0, Wake Forest has gone 2-2 since allowing 158 points during that span. The losses came to North Carolina and Clemson.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenny Pickett, Pitt win ACC Coastal title with victory against Virginia

Five minutes after Heinz Field fell silent, Pitt’s dogged folk hero jogged back on the field to a chorus of unabashed adoration. “Kenny, Kenny, Kenny,” the Pitt students roared as their quarterback, their captain, their Heisman Trophy candidate returned from injury. It was only a brief visit to the medical...
VIRGINIA STATE
watchstadium.com

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Leads Pitt To ACC Championship Game

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was lights out for the No.18 Panthers in their 68-38 victory over UVA. He finished the evening 26-41, for 340 yards and 4 touchdowns. He continually answered the bell for the Panthers today as he has all throughout his phenomenal 2021 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Pitt fan will lead Wake Forest against Panthers in ACC championship game

Dave Clawson rattled off the names of some of the greatest players in Pitt football history as if he grew up rooting for them. “I grew up being a huge Pitt Panther fan,” Wake Forest’s coach said. “I would listen to games on the radio. That was the team that engaged me in college football. Matt Cavanaugh, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Rickey Jackson, Hugh Green. I was a die-hard Pitt fan.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
The Herald

Pitt seeks first ACC title against Wake Forest Saturday night

PITTSBURGH – The last time Pitt played in the ACC championship game, the Panthers got stomped by eventual national champion Clemson on Dec. 1, 2018, losing 42-10 on a rainy night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Following the game, in a dejected Pitt locker room, Pat Narduzzi’s daughter...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Clemson#American Football#Acc#Bank Of America Stadium#Fanduel Sportsbook#Tigers#Td#Wr
The Spun

Bill Cowher Has Changed His Prediction For The Super Bowl

CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction. On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season. The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton had arguably the worst start of his NFL career on Sunday, but he’ll get at least one more in Carolina. The Panthers were crushed by the Dolphins, 33-10, on Sunday afternoon. Newton had a rough outing, throwing for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 5 of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy