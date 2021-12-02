NC 8-year-old brings gun to school, shows it off at playground
Lumberton, N.C. — An 8-year-old brought a gun to an elementary school in Robeson County on Thursday, school officials said. The second-grader was...www.wral.com
Lumberton, N.C. — An 8-year-old brought a gun to an elementary school in Robeson County on Thursday, school officials said. The second-grader was...www.wral.com
No way would I have dared touch any of my dad's guns unless we were on a range shooting them, let alone bring them to school
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2