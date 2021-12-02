ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

NC 8-year-old brings gun to school, shows it off at playground

By Kristin Nelson, WMBF
 1 day ago
Lumberton, N.C. — An 8-year-old brought a gun to an elementary school in Robeson County on Thursday, school officials said. The second-grader was...

Rayne Gilmer
1d ago

No way would I have dared touch any of my dad's guns unless we were on a range shooting them, let alone bring them to school

