NC 8-year-old brings gun to school, shows it off at playground

Durham, N.C. — A man selling jewelry exchanged gunfire with two men trying to rob him a week ago at the Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham, police said. Three people were wounded in the shooting, and police said Friday that one of them is one of the suspected robbers. Three other people were hurt during the ensuing chaos, as Black Friday shoppers fled the crowded mall or sought cover inside.

