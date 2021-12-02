U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters at ABT March 15

ABT Presents FREE Concert featuring United State Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on March 15

December 2, 2021 BILLINGS, MT —Alberta Bair Theater proudly presents a FREE concert of the renowned United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be available on Tuesday, December 7, as our nation remembers Pearl Harbor Day. People can stop by the ABT box office, open Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; or call 406-256-6052; or visit the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Tickets will not be mailed but can be picked up at the box office or printed at home. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

The Sea Chanters perform for the public throughout the United States. They perform a variety of music including traditional choral works, sea chanteys, opera, Broadway, contemporary music and, naturally, patriotic selections. At home in Washington, D.C., they perform for the president, vice president and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.

About The United State Navy Band:

The United States Navy Band is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Comprised of six primary performing groups as well as a host of smaller ensembles, “The World’s Finest” is capable of playing any style of music in any setting. Since its inception in 1925, the Navy Band has been entertaining audiences and supporting the Navy with some of the best musicians in the country, performing more than 270 public concerts and 1,300 ceremonies each year. From national concert tours to presidential inaugurals to memorial services at Arlington National Cemetery, the Navy Band proudly represents the men and women of the largest, most versatile, most capable naval force on the planet today: America’s Navy.

The Navy Band is dedicated to the education of younger musicians. The Music in the Schools program features band members presenting clinics, master classes and recitals at local schools. Every spring, the Concert Band hosts its annual Young Artist Solo Competition. The United States Navy Band, nationally and internationally, stands for musical and military excellence. Whether performing at Carnegie Hall, the White House or a rural civic auditorium; sharing the stage with Ernest Borgnine, Itzhak Perlman, Branford Marsalis or Vince Gill; or appearing on television programs like “Today,” “Meet the Press” and “Good Morning America” and in films like “Clear and Present Danger,” the United States Navy Band is constantly reaffirming why they are “The World’s Finest.”

