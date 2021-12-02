ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

One student taken to hospital after North Charleston school bus narrowly avoids collision

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – North Charleston Police is responding to a school bus incident Thursday morning in the area of Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Drive.

According to NCPD, the school bus was turning left at the intersection when another vehicle sped through the intersection. The bus driver braked the bus to avoid a crash.

Four students were on board with one being transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Authorities say that there is no evidence of a crash happening at the scene.

