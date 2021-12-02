ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

UM School of Medicine & Regeneron Researchers Link New Gene Variant in Amish Population to Lower Risk of Heart Disease

Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — BALTIMORE, DECEMBER 3, 2021 – University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers, working with scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), discovered a new gene variant associated with lower levels of heart-damaging LDL cholesterol and a blood clotting protein called fibrinogen that appears to significantly lower a person’s...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

AHA: Increased Risk of Heart Disease for Young Black Adults in the U.S.

Young African American patients have an increasing burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors and worsened in-hospital outcomes, though with improved survival odds, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021, held virtually from Nov. 13 to 15. Rupak Desai, M.B.B.S., from the Atlanta Veterans...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Food Navigator

Study: Common food additive found to disturb beneficial bacteria in the gut

Carboxymethylcellulose, a widely-used emulsifying and thickening food additive ingredient, can alter the intestinal environment of gut microbiome, disturbing levels of beneficial bacteria, suggests new clinical research. The research, published in Gastroenterology​​,​ was led by a team of scientists from Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, INSERM (France) and the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Gene#Precision Medicine#Umsom#Amish
bostonnews.net

New study reveals how cancer killing cells can be activated

Massachusetts (US), November 20 (ANI): If the circumstances are right, the body's T cells are supposed to detect and kill the cancer cells. However, it has been seen that in most cancer patients the T cells become incapable of doing so once they are in the environment surrounding the tumour.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Health and Fitness Hits

Research shows that use of a topical drug called AB569 promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc., CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The use of a topical drug called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), promotes the killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also improving wound healing in a variety of burn injuries, according to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Infection and Immunity journal published the study.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new target to combat lung disease

Research led by the Centenary Institute and University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has identified a small RNA molecule called microRNA-21 as a therapeutic target and its inhibition as a potential treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). An inflammatory lung disease that makes it hard to breathe, COPD is often...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Aspirin Linked With Increased Risk of Heart Failure in New Study

Aspirin use is associated with a 26% raised risk of heart failure in people with at least one predisposing factor for the condition. That’s the finding of a study published today (November 22, 2021) in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Predisposing factors included smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Link between intestinal inflammation and microbiome

Around 500 to 1,000 different types of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms colonize our intestines. All of them together form the intestinal microbiome. As we now know, these microbes play an important role in maintaining health. This is especially evident when the composition of the microbiome becomes unbalanced, as is the case in people with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Their intestinal microbiome contains fewer types of bacteria than that of healthy people. But so far, precisely how a modified microbiome contributes to the development of diseases is largely unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
purdue.edu

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy