In this news wrap, Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, completed his three-year prison sentence. Waukesha, a town outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is in mourning after a man drove his vehicle over marchers in a Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring 48. Another major investigation has concluded that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. The average number of new daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. is up nearly 30 percent in the last two weeks. White House officials announced that the vast majority of federal workers have complied with the government’s vaccine mandate. Ninety percent of the 3.5 million federal workers are already vaccinated.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO