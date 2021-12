Four Tet posted a series of tweets on Sunday (November 21) alleging that his former label, Domino, which he is suing over a knotty royalty dispute, is scrubbing his music from streaming platforms. “I’m so upset to see that @Dominorecordco have removed the 3 albums of mine they own,” he wrote. “People are reaching out asking why they can’t stream the music and I’m sad to have to say that it’s out of my control.” Caribou’s Dan Snaith, a former Domino artist, weighed in the next day, describing the apparent takedown as “a desperate and vindictive act.”

