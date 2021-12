This week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released new data that looked at the risks and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LGBTQ+ community, including those living with HIV. Among other things, the report found that LGBTQ+ folks are more likely to be vaccinated than the rest of the population — but they may also have been more likely to contract COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

