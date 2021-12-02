Who has the edge in the Big 12 title game? Here are three key matchups between Baylor, OSU

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and Baylor will meet for the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fifth-ranked Cowboys defeated No. 9 Baylor in their previous meeting, 24-14, on Oct. 2 .

Here’s a look at three key matchups for Saturday’s game:

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders vs. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre

Sanders was intercepted three times in the last meeting with Baylor, though he has only four interceptions in the seven games since. Sanders has thrown for 2,211 yards this season and rushed for 510 with 22 total touchdowns. Pitre was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s best defensive back. He has 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He can disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage or in the secondary.

OSU center Joe Michalski vs. Baylor nose guard Siaki Ika

Michalski replaced starter Danny Godlevske, who was injured in the TCU game on Nov. 13. A redshirt sophomore with minimal playing experience prior to that, Michalski has held up well in the middle of the OSU offensive line. Ika, a 6-foot-4, 350-pound nose guard, is a disruptive force on the Baylor defensive line. He has 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks, but his impact goes way beyond statistics. He will be a challenging matchup for Michalski.

Baylor running backs vs. OSU linebackers

Baylor’s running back tandem of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner combined for over 2,100 rushing yards during the regular season. Smith is the leader of the group, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 113.8 yards per game. The OSU linebackers, Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper — both super-seniors — lead the team in tackles. Rodriguez has 107 and Harper has 81. They were key in holding Baylor to a season-low 107 rushing yards in the previous meeting.

