Oklahoma State

Oklahoma meat processing and packing plant cited by OSHA for workplace safety issues

By Jack Money, Oklahoman
 1 day ago

GUYMON — Seaboard Foods faces a citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that accuses it of failing to prevent workers at its meat processing and packing plant here from being exposed to repetitive motion injuries.

The agency, part of the U.S. Department of Labor, also accuses the company of not reporting workers' injuries that needed more care than basic first-aid.

The citation, classified as serious, was handed down at the conclusion of a six-month facility inspection conducted by OSHA. The company faces $27,306 in proposed penalties, federal labor officials said.

“Repetitive motion and overexertion can leave workers with chronic and life-changing medical conditions. Employers who implement required workplace safety measures, track injuries and identify needed improvements can protect workers from suffering painful, debilitating injuries. We encourage workers to contact us to understand their rights, and urge employers to learn how to prevent musculoskeletal disorders,” said Steven A. Kirby, OSHA's area director based in Oklahoma City.

According to Labor's bureau of statistics, work-related musculoskeletal disorders are among the most frequently reported causes of lost or restricted work time, accounting for nearly one-third of all worker injury and illness cases reported to authorities in 2019.

Seaboard Foods has 15 business days from Thursday to respond to the citation.

Officials said the company can choose to:

• Accept the citation, pay the fine and correct the issue(s) highlighted by the violation.

• Request an informal conference with OSHA officials to discuss the citation and potential remedial steps that could be taken.

• Notify OSHA it intends to contest the citation before the agency's Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Seaboard Foods and its supporting operations, headquartered in Kansas, together are the second largest pig producer and fourth largest pork processor in the nation, labor officials said.

On Thursday, company spokesman David Eaheart said Seaboard cooperated fully with OSHA during the inspection at the plant, which has a per-day slaughter capacity of 20,000 animals and employs about 2,500, making it Guymon's top employer.

The plant operates using two processing and packing shifts and a third shift that sanitizes the facility daily.

"Our employees’ safety is always a top priority (and) a guiding principle for decisions we make as a company and programs we put in place. We will continue to cooperate with OSHA to resolve the citation," Eaheart said.

Business Writer Jack Money covers Oklahoma’s energy and agricultural beats for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com. Contact him at jmoney@oklahoman.com. Please support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by subscribing to The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma meat processing and packing plant cited by OSHA for workplace safety issues

