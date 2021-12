SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered a comprehensive review of leave usage in the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) leading up to the vaccine mandate. According to a press release from the City of Spokane, the process will include a forensic audit, after a three-month spike in sick time taken leading up to the mandate. In August, Gov. Jay Inslee Inslee announced most state employees and health care workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

