Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo dominate ‘Billboard’ year-end charts

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember just started, but Billboard has already crunched the numbers and released its 2021 year-end charts, based on airplay, sales and streaming data and other metrics. The big winners overall? Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the year’s number-one song on the Billboard Hot...

ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
MUSIC
The FADER

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its first episodes for December with Billie Eilish set to make her debut as host while also performing live on the night. She joins a select number of musicians who have handled both aspects of the SNL job, with the list going back to Desi Arnaz in 1976 and, more recently, Drake, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Halsey.
MUSIC
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
MUSIC
Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Soul-Baring, Brutally Honest Songwriting: ‘It’s Like My Therapy’

For Olivia Rodrigo, songwriting is more than a craft — it’s the method by which the Gen Z teenager is able to process heartbreak. “I always write songs when I’m in the thick of whatever emotion I’m feeling,” says the 18-year-old, who is being recognized as Variety’s Hitmakers Songwriter of the Year. “It’s like my therapy.” Thanks to the success of her debut single. “Drivers License,” and the follow-up one-two punch of “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” millions are also able to share the insights of her hard-earned introspection. The numbers speak for themselves: In January, “Drivers License” smashed Spotify’s record at...
American Music Awards 2021 Full Winners List: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift Among Honorees

The American Music Awards hosted its annual celebration live from Los Angeles on Sunday night and winners include Cardi B, BTS, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Bad Bunny, among others. The awards show was hosted by Cardi B and featured performances by BTS and Coldplay; New Kids on the Block and New Edition; Jennifer Lopez; Tyler, The Creator; Julieta Venegas, Tainy, and Bad Bunny; Olivia Rodrigo; Silk Sonic; Kane Brown; Giveon; and more. Find a full list of winners highlighted by category below. ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande BTS Drake Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift The Weeknd NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 24kGoldn Giveon Masked Wolf Olivia Rodrigo The Kid LAROI COLLABORATION OF...
Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Spotify Wrapped 2021 Globally!

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is here and Olivia Rodrigo really dominated some of the charts globally!. The 18-year-old singer and actress dropped her debut single “driver’s license” at the start of the year, followed by her debut album Sour a few months later. Olivia has received critical acclaim, many awards...
The Weeknd overtakes ‘The Twist’ on Billboard’s all-time charts

The Weeknd’s hit song “Blinding Lights” has overpassed Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” to take the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs of All-Time chart. In this chart, Billboard magazine compiles a ranking of the 100 best-performing songs on the Songs of All-Time chart for over 50 years, along with the best-performing artists who have performed splendidly on other Billboard charts in general.This year, the magazine revised the rankings again upon the ascendance of “Blinding Lights” to the top spot on the list.The Weeknd’s 2019 track jumped to number one on Tuesday (23 November), becoming one of nearly...
Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas...
Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein Talks Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, and the Art of AR

Wendy Goldstein, the newly minted co-president of Republic Records and A&R executive for the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers and now John Legend, received some strong, backhanded inspiration when she was starting out as a 19-year-old assistant in Epic Records’ A&R department. “I was constantly told, ‘Women can’t be A&R people — what’s wrong with you?’” she says now. “I was like, ‘Oh yes I can!’ And I figured it out.” Did she ever: Goldstein is among the longest-running and most successful A&Rs in the business. Over the course of a career that reaches back to that assistant job in the...
This Year Top Music In Streaming Bad Bunny And Olivia Rodrigo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage,) (CNN) — In what may come...
The Kid LAROI dominates Spotify’s end-of-year Australian charts

Spotify has released its end of year stats as part of its annual Wrapped campaign that allows users to see their 2021 listening habits at a glance. Taylor Swift, who re-released two of her albums this year, was Australia’s most-streamed artist, while Glass Animals’ breakthrough hit ‘Heat Waves’ was Australia’s most-streamed track.
