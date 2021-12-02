Enjoying the liquid versions of holiday desserts

’Tis the season for both cookies and packages, and there’s a cute new bakery in the South Bay that’s delivering both. Batch 22 Bakery is a deceptively small operation working out of a licensed home kitchen in Cupertino, but though the bakery is little, the cookies are immense. Baker Amy Wong is offering big cookies and big flavor, which she says are extra thick, exactly six ounces, good and gooey at the center, never too sweet, rather toasty, buttery, and truly flavorful. Her brother dubbed them “pudges” because “they’re so fat,” Wong clarifies. It’s a name that has caught on with cookie fans, who are now ordering Batch 22 pudges for pickup and delivery across the Bay.
