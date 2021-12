It is has been difficult to truly evaluate the Los Angeles Lakers at this point during the 2021-22 season because of how hard injuries have hit the roster. The Lakers have already seen LeBron James miss time, while Talen Horton-Tucker and Wayne Ellingotn were on the sidelines to begin the season. Aside from those players, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza have yet to debut for Los Angeles, while Austin Reaves has missed the past several games with a hamstring injury.

