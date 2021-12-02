ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget King! Burger King celebrates Whopper's 64th anniversary by selling them for 37¢ - the same price they cost in 1957 - weeks after rival McDonald's marked the Egg McMuffin's birthday with the same deal

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Burger King is selling Whoppers for just 37¢ this weekend.

Just two weeks after McDonald's offered Egg McMuffins for their original 1971 price of just 63¢, rival Burger King is following suit with a celebratory price drop in honor of the Whopper's 64th anniversary.

Just as they did in 1957, Burger King will sell Whoppers for the low, low price at US locations on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

The deal is only available to Burger King Royal Perks members.

Burger King is selling Whoppers for just 37¢ this weekend in honor of the Whopper's 64th anniversary
Just as they did in 1957, Burger King will sell Whoppers for the low, low price at US locations on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4

While customers will have to sign up for the loyalty program to get the bargain beef, Royal Perks is free to join and lets customers earn rewards.

That's certainly one major change from the Whopper's humble beginnings.

The Whopper wasn't even on the menu when the first Burger King opened in Jacksonville, Florida in 1954.

Owned by Keith G. Cramer, it was called Insta-Burger King at the time, named after a special grill machine they used called the Insta-Broiler.

But after James McLamore and David Edgerton bought a single Insta-Burger King franchise in Miami, they got to inventing.

First, they did away with the Insta-Broiler, inventing a new horizontal broiler conveyor belt that they patented and called the 'flame broiler.'

With the Insta-Broiler gone — and a better-tasting burger to sell — they renamed their restaurant Burger King.

The Whopper wasn't even on the menu when the first Burger King opened in Jacksonville, Florida in 1954
James McLamore and David Edgerton, who tok over the business, added it to menus in 1957

Then, according to Josh Ozersky's 2009 book, 'The Hamburger: A History,' McLamore got in his head to make a really big burger.

'He noticed that people liked a big hamburger they were eating at a rival restaurant. The reason they liked it, he gathered, was because it was big,' Ozersky wrote, according to The Washington Post.

'So, he reasoned, why not make a big hamburger at Burger King? But he needed a name that was big.'

In his own autobiography, McLamore wrote: I suggested that we call our product a Whopper, knowing that this would convey imagery of something big.

Thus in 1957 the Whopper was born, predating McDonald's Big Mac by 11 years.

In 1959, when the original Insta-Burger chain had financial trouble, McLamore and Edgerton bought the rest of the company and rolled the Whopper out to all of its locations.

Though the price has risen since then, Burger King has offered a steep discount once before: In 2012, in honor of the 55th anniversary of the Whopper, the chain sold it for 55 cents.

How McDonald's celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin by selling it for its original 1971 price of just 63¢

McDonald's celebrated the 50th anniversary of its beloved Egg McMuffin last month by offering it for just 63¢ — the same price it was sold at when it debuted in 1971.

The Egg McMuffin made its debut at a single McDonald's location in Santa Barbara, California 1972, the brainchild of franchise owner Herb Peterson. Peterson wanted a reason to open his restaurant before noon.

He liked eggs Benedict and wanted to make something similar, but found Hollandaise sauce to be too messy — and realized that pre-packaged sauce didn't 'do the trick.'

McDonald's celebrated the 50th anniversary of its beloved Egg McMuffin last month by offering it for just 63¢ - the same price it was sold at when it debuted in 1971 

Instead, he swapped it out for cheese and butter. He also developed Teflon rings to shape the eggs into circles as they cooked, debuting the sandwich in his store in 1971.

But Peterson was just a franchise owner — and he had to get Ray Kroc, then owner of the whole company, to see what a great idea it was.

Kroc revealed how he got on board in his autobiography, Grinding it Out: The Making of McDonald’s.

Peterson had been selling breakfast sandwiches at his store since 1971. In 1972, Kroc paid him a visit — and Peterson insisted that he look at something without saying what it was.

'He didn’t want me to reject it out of hand, which I might have done, because it was a crazy idea — a breakfast sandwich,' he wrote, according to Time.

'It consisted of an egg that had been formed in a Teflon circle, with the yolk broken, and was dressed with a slice of cheese and a slice of grilled Canadian bacon. This was served open-faced on a toasted and buttered English muffin. I boggled a bit at the presentation. But then I tasted it, and I was sold. Wow!'

When Ray Kroc, then the company's owner, visited in 1972, Peterson made him try the sandwich - and he loved it, rolling it out nationwide
At that point, it wasn't yet called an Egg McMuffin — that name was dreamt up by Patty Turner, the wife of a McDonald’s executive.

The Egg McMuffin began in test markets that same year, and over the next three years, the company worked to get them into all McDonald's locations at the low, low price of 63¢.

At the time, fast food restaurants weren't really offering breakfast, so the McMuffin changed the business.

'The Egg McMuffin was introduced at a time when going to a fast food restaurant for breakfast was a new thing,' Professor Jordan LeBel, who teaches food marketing at Montreal’s Concordia University, told Ad Week.

When it proved successful, McDonald's expanded its breakfast offerings, adding a whole breakfast menu in 1977 that included hotcakes, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausages, hash browns, and danishes.

#Egg Yolk#The Eggs#Food Drink#Whopper#Mcdonald#Egg Mcmuffins#Burger King Royal Perks#Insta Burger King#The Insta Broiler#The Washington Post
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

