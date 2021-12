US congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, has suggested that Muslim politician Ilhan Omar is a terrorist for the second time in a resurfaced video.In the video posted on Facebook on September 3 from a Conservative party dinner in New York, Boebert described Omar as a part of the “jihad squad” and made comments about her potentially carrying a suicide bomb.Speaking about an alleged interaction the congresswomen had in a lift in the US Capitol, Boebert said: “I said, well, looky there, it’s the jihad squad... She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good”.This is the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO