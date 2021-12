The St. Louis Blues (12-7-3) defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-4) 4-3 in the shootout on Tuesday night in St. Louis. The Lightning built a 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to an early goal from Anthony Cirelli, then goals five seconds apart from Corey Perry and Erik Cernak. That would be all the scoring the Blues would allow - they pulled within 3-2 with two second period goals, then Ivan Barbashev scored on the power play early in the third period to tie the game 3-3.

