In the aftermath of Storm Liverpool, Ralph Hasenhuttl was still a little shook, still a lot in awe. The Southampton manager was at pains to try and paint how “hard it is to defend against a team on fire,” whose final-third play was “unbelievable” and underlined why they are “one of the very best in the world”. What the Saints were subjected to at Anfield, beyond coming unstuck by their change of system, was the utter ferocity of Liverpool’s offensive play. The Merseysiders have scored twice or more in 17 consecutive games. Their 13 league matches have produced 39 goals...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO