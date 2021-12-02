Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

WHOA. WHAT!? DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 12 TITLE IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins his first career weekly title in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, narrowly taking Week 12 honors with a 42.50-point game, lowest winning total of the season. The two previous Dolphins to win were Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 5 of 2020 and Jay Cutler in Week 9 of 2017. The big week lifted Tagovailoa one spot to 25th overall for the season. On the same field, Carolina’s Cam Newton suffered a minus-12.40-point game — worst in the league this season. Meanwhile Tampa’s Tom Brady maintains a comfortable hold on the No. 1 ranking, ahead of the L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 12:

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO