Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears may have only gone 1-2 in the month of November, but outside linebacker Robert Quinn did his one-eleventh for his defense during those games by racking up 14 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for...

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

