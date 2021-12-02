ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAltF_0dCZyqPf00
Dec 2, 2021; Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA; Marco Odermatt of Switzerland reacts after finishing during first of two men's Super G races at the Birds of Prey FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the opening men's World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season.

Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.

The Swiss crossed a commanding 0.78 seconds clear of Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise last weekend.

Canadian Broderick Thompson shocked the field from a start number of 35 to grab third place and earn his first World Cup podium finish.

Germany's Andreas Sander was fourth followed by Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, winner of the super-G crystal globe last season, in fifth.

The super-G was the first race in a packed weekend at the Colorado resort where a second super-G is scheduled for Friday followed by a downhill doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Lake Louise, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

Former US Olympic sprinter Emmit King killed in a shootout

Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
BESSEMER, AL
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
KEARNS, UT
sport.one

Who Will Win World Cup 2022?

Whisper it quietly – but the football World Cup 2022 is now less than 12 months away. Although the qualification process is not yet complete, many major names have already booked their place in Qatar for the biggest tournament in international football. So who among them is likeliest go home with the trophy? Here’s our assessment of the main candidates.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Sander
Person
Broderick Thompson
Person
Matthias Mayer
KEYT

World Cup super-G called off in Canada due to too much snow

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — A World Cup men’s super-G race in Canada was canceled Sunday because of too much snow in Lake Louise. Friday’s downhill at Banff National Park also was canceled because of too much snow. Matthias Mayer of Austria won Saturday’s downhill at the ski resort west of Calgary. The canceled downhill has been added to the program for the next World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, starting Friday. Meanwhile, the world governing body of skiing said that of 10 people involved in the race weekend who initially tested positive for COVID-19, nine were determined to be false positives.
CYCLING
conwaydailysun.com

Doherty to open the World Cup biathlon season on Saturday

OESTERSUND, Sweden — The 2021-22 International Biathlon Union World Cup season is scheduled to open on Saturday, and Center Conway’s Sean Doherty was one of eight men and women selected to race for the United States. The team was officially announced last Monday. Joining Doherty on the men’s team are...
CONWAY, NH
sportsaldente.com

Who Is The Super 12 For T20 Cricket World Cup 2022?

The following article is about the Super 12 teams that will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. There is no end to the joy for the cricket fans. It has not even been a whole week since the T20 World Cup 2021 ended, but the fans have already recovered from sadness. After having to deal with yet another heartbreak, New Zealand came to India to play T20 and test matches. It has been a rollercoaster ride since the commencement of the tournament, but the rollercoaster side has still not reached its end. Many cricketing tours are being played all over the world to make all the crickets happy in the whole world.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super G#First World#Swiss#Canadian
Travel Weekly

Inghams suspends December ski departures to Switzerland

Inghams has suspended all its departures to Switzerland for this December following new quarantine rules on arrival. The move follows the decision by Switzerland to put the UK on its red list, meaning visitors must quarantine for 10 days on arrival. The ski operator said customers were now being offered...
TRAVEL
garlandjournal.com

Speedskater Erin Jackson Makes History As The First Black American Woman To Win World Cup Race

Speedskater Erin Jackson records back-to-back wins and makes history as the first Black American woman to win the World Cup race, WTHR reports. 29-year-old Erin Jackson took home consecutive wins this weekend in Poland. On Friday, during the first 500 speedskating race, Jackson took the top spot, clocking in at 37.613 and making history as the first Black woman to win the World Cup race. Then, she followed up on Saturday, winning the second 500-meter race and breaking her 24-hour old record with a new time of 37.555 seconds.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women’s World Cup ski races can go ahead next week. The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec....
SPORTS
The Independent

British Rubik’s Cube champion looks ahead to world cup

A reigning Rubik’s Cube world champion has spoken of his passion for the sport ahead of representing the UK at this year’s world cup.Speaking ahead of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, Chris Mills, 19, said he was first inspired to learn speed-cubing after watching a video of the 2013 world championships as a 12-year-old.The dual UK and New Zealand citizen told the PA news agency: “I just thought it was awesome. I saw a competition that was reasonably close to me… that was just a few months away, so I signed up for that.“I was the kind of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Odermatt masters Birds of Prey course to win super-G race

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt of Switzerland smoothly glided through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course to win a men’s super-G race. It’s the second victory of the young season for the 24-year-old Odermatt. He captured a giant slalom race in Austria in October. Odermatt navigated the technical course in a time of 1 minute, 08.61 seconds to hold off Austria’s Matthias Mayer. The real surprise on a warm day at Beaver Creek was the performance of Canadian Broderick Thompson. Thompson found a fast line to wind up third and knock Germany’s Andreas Sander off the podium.
SPORTS
WTOP

Odermatt wins Birds of Prey super-G; Canadian surprising 3rd

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt charged precisely where he needed to charge along the challenging super-G course. The Swiss racer took chances only where he knew he could. Odermatt is quickly turning into one to watch with the Beijing Olympics two months away, gliding through the steep and...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G after stars ski out

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Marco Odermatt charged precisely where he needed to charge along the challenging super-G course. The Swiss racer took chances only where he knew he could. Odermatt is quickly turning into one to watch with the Beijing Olympics two months away, gliding through the steep and sun-drenched...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy