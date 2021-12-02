ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 UPDATE: New Case Counts Explode Thursday in Illinois, Kane; 2nd Omicron Case ID’d in Minnesota; Biden Lays Out New COVID Plan

By kanecountyconnects
kanecountyconnects.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW: Biden Announces New COVID Action Plan; 2nd U.S. Omicron Case Is in Minnesota; Record Numbers in Midwest Hospitals. A man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus when he returned home to Minnesota, marking the second...

kanecountyconnects.com

Comments / 11

TrueAmerican2021
1d ago

New cases “explode” of new variant… 2… 🤦🏽‍♂️ Does anyone take these journalists seriously anymore? I’m starting to think that journalists “the news” is running the show… not the “elected” politicians… FJB!

Reply(1)
10
Paul Pasternak
1d ago

Watch them say next… “new cases up 400%.” Turns out From 1 to 4 cases 😂. All I care about is how many people died and really died not because they were in a deadly car accident and had COVID.

Reply
2
Beth Turner
1d ago

They exploded because people refuse to mask & then have these big holidays with numerous people. Then they all go into public places, still not wearing masks, and spread it. If people can't smoke in a certain area, you can't go without a mask and social distance in those places either. Period.

Reply(2)
2
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bradenton Herald

Patients went into Florida hospitals. After testing positive for COVID, some never left.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Watters blasts potential Biden orders: He 'lets COVID caravans' in but I have to quarantine after vacation

Jesse Watters and the panel on "The Five" reacted to the prospect of President Biden announcing new quarantine orders for traveling American citizens, amid expectations his Thursday coronavirus mitigation remarks will also include stricter testing mandates. Biden is reportedly expected to announce an extremely strict testing regimen for U.S. citizens...
U.S. POLITICS
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Illinois Has Highest Covid Spike Since Last Year; Pritzker Says Restrictions Here To Stay

BREAKING: Illinois covid-19 numbers exploded yesterday, almost doubling from the day before and posting the worst day for covid since Dec. 1, 2020, when 12,542 new cases of the virus were reported. As Illinois was getting the bad news, Gov. JB Pritzker reiterated that current restrictions are here to stay for the foreseeable future, and more restrictions could be coming as the state begins to see numbers hit the trigger markers for a potential shutdown.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

