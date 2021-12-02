ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cheese Krispies

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Cream together the butter and cheese. In a separate bowl, crumble the Rice Krispies. Add the...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Parade

This Green Bean Casserole Recipe Just Hits Different Thanks to One Crispy, Crunchy Ingredient (Aside From Fried Onions)

Love it or hate it, Green Bean Casserole is a classic Thanksgiving side dish and a fall family favorite. The debate over how to make the best-ever green bean casserole can be somewhat heated, however. There are the green bean casserole purists who believe it should be made like mom’s—with canned French’s Crispy Fried Onions and Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Krispies#Flour#Pecans#Salt#Food Drink#Record#Cheese Krispies#Tabasco
WRAL

Free Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee on Black Friday!

Krispy Kreme​​​​​​​ is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and a free small brewed coffee to everyone who stops by their Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru on Black Friday, Nov. 26!. There is no purchase necessary and the deal is valid at participating locations. Plus, starting 11/26, Krispy Kreme is...
RESTAURANTS
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Beef and Broccoli Lo Mein

Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli, this all-in-one dinner is packed with flavor. Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli and my favorite lo mein noodles (fresh egg noodles found in the produce section of the grocery store), this flavorful stir-fry features an easy Asian sauce and plenty of ginger, garlic and fresh herbs.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Fox News

Loaded sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your sweet potatoes up a notch with this tasty recipe. Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. What makes this recipe stand out is that it combines two of...
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
WCNC

Corn Casserole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corn Casserole. Salt, pepper, garlic powder to taste. Bake at 350* for 40 minutes or until set. You can double or triple the recipe with no problems! Just increase cook time to make sure center cooks through if using a deeper dish.
RECIPES
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Choco-Peanut Butter Mini-Cheesecake

If you like the combination of chocolate and peanut butter then this choco-peanut butter mini cheesecakes are the perfect dessert for you. They are ideal for pick nicks, parties, and other beautiful occasions. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the graham crackers crust:. 1 cup graham crackers crumbs.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy